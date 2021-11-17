If you have already bringed watched all of Ted Lasso twice over like so many of us out there, not to worry. Apple TV+ has you covered. The popular streaming platform's Original Series Acapulco is here to keep you laughing.

Spun off of the 2017 comedy How To Be A Latin Lover, this brilliant comedy series revolves around the early years of the film's lead Maximo, a once poor Mexican man who has since built a successful empire making him a ridiculously rich playboy. The show is told from the prospective of the present day Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) who is relaying his tale of prosperity to his young nephew Hugo, who has come to spend his birthday with his rich uncle.

Maximo (played as a youth by Enrique Arrizon) is a wide-eyed dreamer whose goal in life is to become a success by working at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas, much to the chagrin of his staunchly religious mother who thinks the resort is a den of sin and debauchery. Scoring his dream job and joined by his best friend Memo, Maximo gets a crash course in how the other half lives. Namely rich white tourists.

Every episode is new adventure at the resort, where Maximo learns the important lessons that help him grow as a person and become the man he is today. All the while parlaying his worldly advice to Hugo who hangs on his every word, even if his uncle embellishes from time to time.

The cast of characters is phenomenal, bringing a lighthearted charm to every scene. Everyone from Memo (Fernando Carsa) and his goofy take on how to make women swoon, to the hotel manager Don Pablo (Damián Alcázar) with his mysterious backstory and sage tutelage of the eager Maximo, and dream girl/hotel receptionist Julia (Camila Perez), who catches Maximo's eye, but dates his boss Chad (Chord Overstreet), the yuppie son of the actress turned resort owner (Jessica Collins), all pitch perfect in their roles.

With its wonderful Spanish renditions of '80s music to the garishly bright pastel decor of Los Colinas, this show is top to bottom entertaining. Acapulco is a funny, charismatic, and caring comedy that begs to be watched.

Acapulco is streaming now on Apple TV+.