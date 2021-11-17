Bergen Williams, popularly known for her role as Big Alice Gunderson from the hit ABC daytime soap drama "General Hospital," has passed away at the age of 62 after a battle with a rare condition.

According to Daily Mail UK, the longtime actress was battling a rare health condition called Wilson's Disease, in which copper accumulates in the organs, including the brain.

The said condition could be treated if diagnosed early; however, it could cause liver failure, kidney problems, and in the worst case possible, death if it's too late.

Rest in Power Bergen Williams. pic.twitter.com/IofrOOF8So — Bergen Williams account managed by her sister (@bergenw) November 17, 2021

Earlier this week, a Twitter user claiming to be her sister said that the actress died in July, but their family decided to keep her situation private until recently.

In the post, her sister shared a photo along with the caption, "Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson's Disease surrounded by loving family."

She added, "Bergen was a writer, inventor and actress who played Big Alice on the TV soap General Hospital."

Williams was one of the show's longest-running cast members as she played her role on the daytime program from 2001 to 2014, 13 years in total.

The actress' role was a housekeeper who works for the Quartermaine family.

Before getting the role in "General Hospital," Williams worked as an actress since the early 1990s.

Per IMBd, some of her TV acting credits include "Nip/Tuck," "7th Heaven," "Babylon 5," "Sons of Tucson," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "V.I.P.," "NYPD Blue," and more.

Williams also appeared in movies like "Without Charlie," "Clifford," "Lords of Illusions," and more.

Bergen Williams' Disease The Reason Why She Was Cut Off From 'General Hospital'?

Per the Twitter account dedicated to her, her sister alleges that the disease made her quit the show as she was already suffering from the illness before she left.

"Her disease made it impossible for her to speak her lines the same way as before so they made her quit. I'm sad they didn't just give Big Alice Wilson's Disease on the show so she could keep acting and keep her healthcare! Dang GH!!!! Thanks for condolences. She loved her fans!" she wrote.

She added that Williams could've given more attention and visibility to other people who suffer from Wilson's Disease if she continued acting on the show.

