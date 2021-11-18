Lily Collins is back as Emily in Netflix's "Emily in Paris" season two trailer! Dropped this morning, the trailer has Emily contending with the mistakes she made at the end of season one, as she juggles love triangles, work troubles, and living abroad in the City of Lights.

In the trailer, Emily confesses to sleeping with Gabriel when she went to say goodbye to him, which is a problem because Gabriel happens to be the boyfriend of Emily's friend Camille. Things become more complicated as Gabriel decides to stay in Paris, resulting in Emily having to face up to her mistakes and navigate her now fraught social life. Concerned that her life has become too dramatic and complicated, the trailer ends with Emily's boss, Sylvie, giving her the advice: "You've got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish. But while you're here, fall in love, make mistakes. If you're going to do Paris for one year, for God's sake, do it right."

With this trailer release, we're once again greeted by Emily's stylish outfits and her living her best life in front of the breathtaking locales of Paris. Familiar faces, such as Emily's confidant Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park, Emily's boss Sylvie, played by a charismatic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and her coworkers, Julien and Luc, played by Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery respectively, show up with witty one-liners. We're looking forward to seeing how Emily intends on "doing Paris right" this season!

"Emily in Paris" season two will be drops on Netflix on December 22, 2021.