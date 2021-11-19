NBC released the first photos from the final season of their hit show, "This is Us." As with previous seasons, the final season is set to debut on the day of Randall, Kate, and Kevin's birthday, January 4, 2021 at 9:00 pm ET/PT. Released through Entertainment Weekly, the photos show the Big Three as they celebrate their 41st birthday, and photos from a flashback to the 80's with Rebecca and Jack taking care of their three kids.

In the first set of photos, Sterling K. Brown's Randall celebrates his birthday with his wife and kids with a three-layer cake. Also included are a photo teasing a relationship between Chrissy Metz's Kate and Phillip, her coworker at the music school for the blind, and Justin Hartley's Kevin striding through a studio lot, looking introspective. The final photos show Mandy Moore's Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack comforting a young Kate and the two as a happy couple.

"This is Us" is a critically-acclaimed, tear-jerker of a show that follow the lives and families of Rebecca and Jack, and their three children, Randall, Kate, and Kevin. Filled with family drama, the show is known for its commitment to diversity in their choice of directors, writers, and consultants to bring as much authenticity to the characters as possible.

