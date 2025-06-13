Brooklyn Beckham's strained relationship with his famous family is reportedly taking a toll on his marriage to Nicola Peltz, amid reports that they have been left emotionally drained by the drama.

A source told Closer that Brooklyn, 26, has been relying on Nicola more and more after the fallout with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

They added that his emotional dependence on his wife has reportedly altered the balance in their relationship.

"For the first time in his life, Brooklyn doesn't have his parents to lean on," a source said. "He used to talk to them pretty much every day, especially his mum, so now Nicola has to fill that emotional void and it's a lot of pressure."

The insider claimed that Brooklyn often seeks reassurance from Nicola and that "she feels like she's carrying the full weight of the relationship." Nicola has allegedly expressed to friends that her husband's clinginess is starting to wear on her.

Brooklyn Cuts Contact, Nicola Under Pressure

According to Page Six, Brooklyn has reportedly told his family that he no longer wants to have contact with them and is not responding to any messages. Though a source close to him denied that claim, another insider said, "Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he's not responding to those that try to connect."

The fallout has reached the point where Brooklyn wasn't informed directly about David's long-awaited knighthood and only found out through the media. He also skipped his father's 50th birthday celebrations, reportedly because Romeo's then-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, with whom Brooklyn allegedly had a past situation, was invited.

The family feud reportedly began during Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding, when Nicola chose not to wear a gown designed by Victoria. It intensified after Victoria slow-danced with Brooklyn during the reception, moments after Marc Anthony called her "the most beautiful woman in the room." A source claimed, "Nicola felt that Victoria ruined her wedding... Nicola ran from the room crying."

Nicola seemed to throw subtle shade earlier this month when she posted a photo of her mother with the caption, "I would choose my mum to be my mum in every lifetime, again, and again, and again," just days after reports resurfaced about wedding-day tensions.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham Quietly Covers up Tattoo Dedicated to Mom Victoria Amid Family Drama

Nicola's Loyalty, But Stress Mounts

In a recent Glamour US interview, the couple put on a united front, though Nicola emphasized the support she receives from her parents. "My parents always told me, 'Tell us the truth, and we'll help you,'" she said, adding, "Real connection only happens when you're brave enough to be honest."

Brooklyn, meanwhile, only referenced his parents once, to mention a tattoo tribute to them.

Despite the ongoing stress, sources say Nicola remains committed. "She loves Brooklyn, but it's a lot at the moment," the insider told Closer. "She's grateful that he's taken this hard line in order to defend her and the marriage. She just wants him to ease up and chill now."