Michael Jordan is distancing himself from disturbing testimony emerging from Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal proceedings, after the NBA legend was unexpectedly name-dropped in court.

While vacationing with his family in Sardinia, Jordan, 62, was made aware that a witness referred to as "Jane" testified Diddy had engaged in sexual roleplay scenarios where the music mogul likened himself to Jordan. The fantasy reportedly cast Jane as Kobe Bryant and another participant as Shaquille O'Neal.

"Michael was made aware of what Diddy may or may not have got himself into with roleplaying as Michael himself," a source told Daily Mail. "Michael is not going to play with any of that, he is steering clear because he thinks it is weird."

NBA Legend Focused on Family Time

Jordan, who is worth an estimated $3.6 billion, has been photographed enjoying a summer getaway aboard his $115 million yacht "M'BRACE" with wife Yvette Prieto, their twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel, and extended family. He was also seen alongside his father-in-law Carlos and brother-in-law Carlos Jr.

"We aren't going to be getting any new crying memes over this revelation," the source added. "Mike has to avoid the noise and live his life. He doesn't want to be linked with weird stuff Diddy or anyone else does."

Jordan appeared unaffected by the headline-making testimony, stepping off his luxury yacht wearing a sun hat and sipping coffee with his wife.

Return to NBA Spotlight This Fall

Later this year, Jordan will reenter the basketball scene as a special contributor for NBC's new NBA coverage, marking his first return to the sport in an official capacity since selling his stake in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said in May. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project."

Jordan is set to appear when NBC's coverage begins in October for the 2025-26 season.