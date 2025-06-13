Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped back from their senior royal duties, but a new report suggests they're leaving the door open for their children to step in, raising eyebrows in royal and media circles.

According to The Guardian, passport applications for Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, included the titles HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) alongside the surname Sussex. The detail, reportedly confirmed by sources close to the couple, came as a surprise to insiders, given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's continued criticism of royal life.

"The Guardian understands that Prince Harry wants to keep the HRH titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life," the report stated.

Public Exposure vs. Private Fears

As a couple, the two have always said they value their privacy. Still, Meghan has increasingly shared peeks into family life, most notably on Instagram, where she has uploaded pictures from a family trip to Disneyland and birthday shots of Lilibet. Faces were partially hidden, but the shift was noticeable.

Critics claim the duchess is trying to "monetize" her children to support her growing brand, including her new lifestyle venture, As Ever, and her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan."

She's showing more of her children in a bid to stay relevant, one critic alleged, adding that Markle's increasing family-centered content is designed to boost relatability.

According to The Telegraph, "Motherhood is the great unifier... The snaps make her seem fun, goofy, and normal."

The accusations come amid Meghan's comment on a potential future business with her daughter. "I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lili and we'll be building something," she told Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, during a podcast appearance.

Clashing Values Within the Family?

Palace aides have expressed confusion over the Sussexes' apparent long-term goals. "Harry and Meghan apparently found official duties and life within the Royal Family unbearable, yet they want this for their children. It doesn't make sense," one royal insider told columnist Richard Eden for the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry has consistently voiced concerns about his family's safety. In a BBC interview tied to his legal battle for UK security protection, he referenced the trauma of Princess Diana's death, "I don't want history to repeat itself. I think there's a lot of other people out there, the majority, that also don't want history to repeat itself. Through the disclosure process, I've discovered that some people want history to repeat itself, which is pretty dark."