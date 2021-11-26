To celebrate the Los Angeles debut of the dynamic international touring exhibition "WAVE | New Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts," JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, today announces a sweepstakes giveaway of artwork by two of the exhibition's featured artists.

One lucky entrant will win "Resolution Matryoshka No.006" (2021) - a new, original piece by Jenny Kaori, a rising star contemporary artist known for her colorful riffs on pop culture. A second winner will receive "Tangle" (2016) - an original piece by exhibition curator, Hiro Sugiyama, whose prolific output includes figurative and abstract painting, superrealistic portraiture, prints, photography, and collage.

Kaori and Sugiyama are two of 55 Japanese contemporary artists spotlighted in the exhibition - based on the popular art exhibition WAVE, held annually at Arts Chiyoda in Tokyo - many of whom are showing their work outside Japan for the first time. The traveling exhibition introduces a diverse array of artists, from established to emerging, showing how their creations in books, magazines, comics, animation, posters, and other media extend far beyond the well-known manga and anime styles and represent the full spectrum of Japanese graphic art today.

Kaori works in animation, character design, and apparel, using vivid colors and a predominantly pink color palette to create strong, mischievous female figures transcending gender boundaries and challenging stereotypes of femininity and girlishness. In much of his work, Sugiyama explores points of intersection between dualities - life and death, reality and unreality, abstract and concrete, digital and analog - expressing the narrow space where opposites meet.

There are two ways to enter the sweepstakes:

Enter on Facebook by liking and following JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, liking the sweepstakes announcement post, and tagging two friends with their social media handle in a comment on the sweepstakes announcement post. Enter via mail by mailing a postcard with your name, address, phone number, and email address with a note referencing the WAVE Sweepstakes, to: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, Attn: PR & Marketing Department, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 167, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Upon receipt of the mail-in entry, you will receive one (1) entry into the sweepstakes. All mail-in entries must be hand-printed.

The sweepstakes begins on Monday, November 15 at 12:01 a.m. PST and ends on Wednesday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the U.S. and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older; or legal residents of Japan, 20 years of age or older. There is no limit on the number of entries per person, but there may only be one entry per day. For the complete official rules, including detailed entry instructions and prize details, visit https://www.japanhousela.com/events/wave-exhibition-sweepstakes/.

"WAVE - New Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts" is on display at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles through November 28, 2021. The exhibition introduces work by artists ranging from veteran professional illustrators, such as Teruhiko Yumura, Akira Uno, and Keiichi Tanaami, to young artists like Kaori, as well as Masanori Ushiki, Yusuke Hanai, Jun Oson, and Mayu Yukishita.

Styles of the drawings, paintings, and prints vary widely, from Tanaami's vibrant, detailed fantasies, Ayako Ishiguro's Japanese folklore-inspired characters, and Hiroshi Nagai's bright summer landscapes to Yukishita's dark realism and Masaru Shichinohe's haunting portraits.

