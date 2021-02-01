Angelina Jolie is selling one of the things she and Brad Pitt purchased during their marriage.

The "Maleficent" star is selling the one-of-a-kind painting created by Winston Churchill during World War II.

According to reports, the painting is expected to set a price record for the British icon, an accomplished amateur artist and Prime Minister. It has a price range of $2.1 million and could even go up to $3.42 million.

Churchill's painting is titled "Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque." It will be sold by Christie's modern art auction in London on March 1, 2021.

The Moroccan landscape “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” — a gift from Churchill to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt — is being sold by Angelina Jolie next month with an estimated price of 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds ($2.1 million to $3.4 million). pic.twitter.com/D0QDpys0Qr — Neil (@NPSusa) February 1, 2021

Untold Story Behind Winston Churchill's Painting

The image of the mosque in Marrakech at sunset that also shows off the Atlas Mountains in the background is the only artwork that Churchill completed during World War II.

The leader reportedly painted it after the January 1934 Casablanca Conference, where he and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt planned to take down Nazi Germany.

After the conference, Churchill and Roosevelt visited Marrakech so that the Brit could show Roosevelt the city's beauty.

Nick Orchard, the head of Christie's modern British art department, said: "Roosevelt was blown away by it and thought it was incredible" (per Art Net).

He also gushed how Churchill captured the view in "wonderful, evocative painting" and gave it to Roosevelt to remember the trip. They were good friends.

"Tower of the Koutoubia" is only one of the 500 paintings he completed after finding a passion for it in his 40s.

Orchard further revealed that the light in Morocco and over Marrakech was an image that Winston Churchill was in love with that he painted it several times.

"He loved the dry air, the light, the sun, and the way it played on the landscapes," Orchard said.

"And that's absolutely visible here in this painting. You can see the long shadows and the turning purple of the mountains and the deepening of the sky - classic sunset time."

Additionally, Angelina Jolie also have two tattoos inspired by Winston Churchill.

When Roosevelt died in 1945, the former POTUS' son sold the painting and had several owners before it was scooped by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2011.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce

The former power couple split in 2016, and the work became part of the Jolie Family Collection before they decided to sell it.

The two have since battled it out in court over the division of their belongings and finances, including some incredible works of art.

By 2019, the pair were officially declared single, but up to this day, they continue to hash out the details of their divorce.

