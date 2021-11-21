Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez's mother, was saved from death by "miracle" doctors after a near-fatal attack of double pneumonia.

Teefey, 45, shared photographs of herself in the hospital while fighting for her life on Instagram over the weekend, revealing, "I was told I had days to live."

The shocking announcement was made when Teefy was talking about their new mental health foundation "Wondermind". She lamented that the doctor said she was one of the few ones that actually made it out alive.

Body shaming has been rampant towards her after posting pictures of the magazine photoshoot when launching the foundation with Selena Gomez and Daniel Pierson. She slammed back to the haters saying she is healthy and will work on herself at peace.

She continued by saying that it was a miracle she's here and could care less if she's a size 16 instead of an 8."I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection. I never gave up on myself or Wondermind coming to reality." She proceeds to end the statement by wishing love to everyone.

The Foundation Wondermind has been very close to Selena and her mother as advocating for mental health is their top priority. Her mom shared that she has been battling mental health issues since she was a child and it took her decades to realize that with the right support and tools, she can live with ADHD and work through her traumas.

She continued to explain the importance of having a place where people can come together and understand that they're not alone in their mental fitness journey. "We wanted to create an ecosystem for anybody and everybody to have access to these tools and celebrate their individuality!! Let's wondermind!!"

Her pop star daughter is no stranger to online hate and body shaming as well. Gomez opened up about being harassed by fans through out her career when her weight fluctuated due to her being diagnosed with lupus. She underwent some kidney transplant back in 2017 and has been recovering ever since. Back in August, Selena slammed the Tv show "The Good Fight" for making tasteless jokes about her undergoing a kidney transplant.

She tweeted "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes is presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."

"Respect Selena Gomez" trended online after the incident.

