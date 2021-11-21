The Memphis police shared the suspects' photos responsible for Young Dolph's untimely and tragic death last week.

The Police Department uploaded screenshots of CCTV footage on its Facebook account, showing the two armed suspects who fired guns from the parking lot of the Makeda's Butter Cookies.

One suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue hoodie, while the other was also in gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a black baseball cap. They both arrived on the scene through a white Mercedes.

According to the page, officers responded to a call about a shooting incident at 2370 airways Boulevard. They arrived on the scene with an unresponsive male victim lying on the floor.

The police later identified him as Dolph and pronounced him dead at the scene.

As of the writing, no arrests have been made as the suspects remain at large. The police department, however, is still working on the investigation. They also asked for everyone's cooperation to finally arrest the suspect.



"If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc," the statement went on.

Who Are The Suspects Behind Young Dolph's Death?

Although the identities of the armed men remain unknown to the public, the suspects already fled from the scene and the car they used.

A post claimed that the police found the car of the suspects on Saturday. Internet users claimed it was taken from the Orange Mound. But Memphis police spokesperson Sgt. Louis Brownlee refused to confirm whether it truly belonged to the suspects.

"I understand social media is buzzing, however, nothing additional is available at this time. Once additional info is available to share, trust and believe that we will get that information to you," he said.

The department already sent a heartfelt message to the family following his tragic death, tagging the event as senseless gun violence.

Meanwhile, Dolph's representative sent a statement to Variety and expressed their "shock and sadness" following the tragic loss.

"His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time," the statement went on.

