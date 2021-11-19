Melanie Griffith reportedly began suffering more as she continuously took medicine for her dire health condition.

A news outlet claimed that Griffith, who is now 64 years old, is dealing with the effects of taking heart medication. Several photos of the actress also showed bruises, reportedly hinting at a more serious health problem.

Globe disclosed recently that the actress started to have discolorations all over her body due to her blood thinners medications. A doctor informed the news outlet that she probably suffered an undisclosed heart attack that led her to take anti-clotting medicines.

A second doctor agreed to the statement and said she might be taking a more "powerful" blood thinner that her body could not handle.

"People are concerned for her, given those bruises and her complicated medical history. The worst fear is that she may only have months left to live!" an insider added.

Is Melanie Griffith On Verge Of Having Heart Attack?

It is not safe to claim that a patient can suffer from a heart attack just because of the noticeable bruises. In fact, it can be a sign of other health problems - or the actress probably bumped herself into a shelf or something else instead.

There is no way Griffith is suffering from the dreaded illness as she often walks herself around Hollywood. The insider's claim she is already dying is far from what the public sees in Griffith.

Though the actress surely does not have a heart problem, she did open up about a heartbreaking diagnosis years ago.



In 2017, she publicly told people she experienced several grand mal seizures.

"They said it was an anomaly - they didn't know what it was," she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "The last two that I had I was on a boat outside of Cannes - on a big yacht - and I was extremely stressed out. Every seizure that I had was at a point when I was extremely stressed."

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, grand mal seizures - or tonic-clonic seizures - can lead to loss of consciousness, fall, or muscle spasms. It is a type of generalized seizure that affects both parts of the patient's brain.

Griffith reportedly underwent EEG, and after getting the result, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. Although her divorce stressed her, the event reportedly became a real healer for her.

"That is why it is so devastatingly important that we really think about health care and think about what matters," she went on.

