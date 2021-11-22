Many children are fond of social media these days, especially in the ever-popular platform TikTok. It seems like Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick recently joined the trend, but her account was reportedly taken down; what was the reason?

According to OK! Magazine, a secret account believed to be owned by Penelope was banned from the platform on Monday.

Per Page Six, the 9-year-old kid created an account under the pseudonym of @blah445087. The bio reportedly reads, "Kourtney-Penelope account managed by an adult."

The account is said to be active late Sunday evening, but it became inactive after fans found out that it was Kourtney and Scott Disick's daughter.

Fans began bombarding the account after Amanda Hirsch posted photos and videos from Penelope's page, writing, "Wait is this really Pinop's tiktok!? How sweet!!!!"

Hirsch later apologized, saying she felt "awful" about the situation when she discovered that the account had been disabled.

More recently, the said account has been shut down after reportedly violating "Community Guidelines." However, the reason behind this is still unclear.

The abovementioned outlet suggests that Penelope violated a policy regarding her age, as she's only nine years old, and TikTok only allows users age 13 years old and above.

At the time of this writing, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have not publicly commented on the matter.

Kourtney Kardashian Recently Hits Back At Critic

Many online users have criticized Kourtney's relationship with her children- Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston-as they allege that she's not spending more time with them.

However, the Poosh CEO is not backing down on the comments she's been receiving as she recently replied to a critic on her Instagram account.

According to Fox News, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star recently went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a vacation. She shared a series of photos on her page.

Kourtney can be seen spending quality time with her children riding horses under the sunset.

One fan commented, "Oh wow you're with your kids finally????" to which the TV star replied, "I'm with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life."

Other critics also pointed out how she dresses recently, asking what her children think about her sudden change. However, the reality star has not replied to the comment.

