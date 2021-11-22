Now that they've moved to the United States, does Meghan Markle have a higher rank than Prince Harry in terms of royal precedence?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare public appearance in early November at the Intrepid Museum in New York for the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala.

Prince Harry wore his military decorations and the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross, while the couple wore red poppies.

His wife, on the other hand, donned a bright red Carolina Herrera gown to the ceremony.

Many viewers noticed that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed to the stage, where the Duke of Sussex, an army veteran, was to present the Intrepid Valor medals, the TV prompt first listened to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, before Prince Harry and his title, according to the Daily Mail.

The prompter flashed the "Duchess of Sussex," followed by "Prince Harry," prompter.

Many viewers questioned the royal precedence, claiming that it was strange considering that it was a Veterans Day event and that Prince Harry was attending because he had a military experience and was preparing to distribute bravery medals to other veterans.

The 36-year-old former military man spoke on how his duty, which included two deployments in Afghanistan, molded the man he is today.

He told the audience as he presented the awards, "My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people who I got to serve with - wherever in the world we were."

The sequence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's names at the event was revealed after a body language expert said that Meghan Markle was the one "leading" and "steering" her husband on the red carpet.

Meghan Markle Guides Prince Harry

Dr. Lillian Glass, a body language specialist, told Express UK that footage from the event showed the former "Suits" actress in her element.

"She is in total control as she essence is the leader of the two leading Harry."

The 40-year-old mother of two, according to the expert, is the one who initiates talks with her husband by reaching out and caressing his arm while smiling at him.

Meghan seemed to be "quite comfortable" with being in charge of their activities and movements, according to her.

"Meghan is very comfortable in this role and actually beams with her genuine smile as she takes control and guides Harry."

Meghan Markle was asked if she was proud of her husband on the red carpet, and she said that she is "always proud of him."

According to the expert, her response came seen as defensive, and it further demonstrates that the Duchess of Sussex was in command of the situation.

