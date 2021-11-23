Gabby Petito's remains had been located for two months now. Her fiancé Brian Laundrie's remains were discovered a month later.

Their cases are still open and live, despite the fact that online sleuths believe they have been closed since police and detectives have not provided any updates.

Despite the fact that many people believe Brian killed Gabby, the FBI never formally linked him to her death, instead referring to him as a person of interest in the investigation.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, recently told News Nation Now that investigators may soon announce Gabby's potential killer, even if the suspect is deceased and they won't be able to face a jury.

"The FBI will issue some form of news announcement revealing who they suspect was responsible for this crime," the analyst said.

However, one of the things that the investigators are said to be looking into is what Brian Laundrie's parents could have known about the whole event.

"Do I believe they're going to be charged with the evidence we have out in the open?" Jennifer asked. No, but the FBI may have further information on an obstruction case."

Did Brian Laundrie's parents, on the other hand, know what their son had done?

Some instances, according to the former investigator, are if Brian Laundrie's parents did things like throw away garments after committing a probable crime or delete incriminating text messages.

"All of these things might possibly be used against them," she added.

People Believe His Parents Helped Him

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian's parents, lead FBI agents and North Port police to a location where their son's things were located last month.

Since then, they've been in the limelight because many people assume they aided their son flee or commit a crime.

Personal things thought to be Brian's were discovered in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve, including a notepad and a rucksack, as reported internationally. It was the same spot where his ashes were discovered.

Jennifer also believes the FBI will find out whether and what Gabby Petito's fiancé wrote in his notebook.

"I believe the FBI is employing all of its chemical and other procedures to extract as much information as possible from that notebook, depending on how much was written in there... you can assume it will be a lengthy, arduous process, but they can accomplish it."

