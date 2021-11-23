A now-viral video shows the whole moment before and after a fan attacked Seth Rollins during "Monday Night Raw" taping.

Rollins took over the social media on Monday not because of his fight but because of his fan who charged toward him while filming his part on "Monday Night Raw."

The video in question, which has since gone viral on Twitter and other social media accounts, shows the wrestler walking toward the stage of Barclays Center in New York while a cameraman films him. When he is only a few steps closer to the venue, a fan suddenly goes out of the railing and jumps to him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The New York Police Department already looked into what happened and revealed that the fan was a 24-year-old named Elisah Spencer. The authorities disclosed the fan left his seat and jumped over a metal barricade before tacking Rollins while he was walking up a ramp.

The fan placed him in a headlock upon impact, but the referees and available WWE staff quickly reacted and tried separating them.

Spencer had already entered the custody at the arena. The police charged him with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs for being troublesome during a live sporting event.

Seth Rollins' Fan Encounter NOT Fake

Following the event, WWE revealed that the attack was not fake and ensured that the suspect would be prosecuted.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," a company spokesperson said. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Rollins reportedly suffered swelling to his lip due to a cut. He also refused to receive medical attention after the event. Meanwhile, Chavo Guerrero -- instead of checking if Rollins was okay - tweeted an unfriendly and insensitive statement about the bull-rushed.

"Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans?" Guerrero tweeted. "Ah, the good ol' days."

Rollins' fans quickly criticized him, urging him to share a follow-up tweet to say his apology.

Still, it was not the first time a fan ever attacked a wrestler. In 2019, WWE legend Bret Hart also got tackled during his Hall of Fame speech.

