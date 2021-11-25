Alec Baldwin is currently facing hefty lawsuits due to the accident that occurred on the set of "Rust," which claimed the life of cinematographer Alina Hutchins. It seems like the legal battle is taking a toll on his marriage as one report suggests that the actor and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are on the brink of fallout; could this be true?

According to a report published by Star, the actor is having a hard time facing the consequences of his actions in private to the point that he's starting to hurt his family.

An insider mentioned that the power couple is "trying to put on a brave face," but it's not enough for them to fix their problems, so they started to "take it out on each other."

As the actor deals with his problems, his wife, on the other hand, is also facing a big hurdle in raising their children.

Last Halloween, the actress posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account, saying that parenting during these challenging times has been an "intense experience."

The source concluded their statement by saying, "This is by far the biggest test their marriage has faced."

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin Marital Woes Rumors Debunked

After the issue made rounds on the internet, Suggest debunked the story by saying the report highlighted their relationship's "painfully obvious" details.

The outlet mentioned that parenting could be harsh at times like this because the media has been surrounding them throughout the controversy.

In addition, Hilaria stated in the same Instagram post that she and her husband "rallied together" to give their kids a holiday despite the drama.

"Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes...a little hodge-podge...but they were so happy, and that warmed my mama heart," the actress added.

Furthermore, the report failed to mention the small details that the couple is still trying hard to raise their children. The couple is struggling, but the outlet never said that it's normal to experience stress if there's a drama circulating in their family.

In conclusion, Hilaria has been standing by her husband amid everything.

