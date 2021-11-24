Duchess Camilla may have taken more responsibility for the past few months because of Queen Elizabeth's health condition. Still, she was once dubbed as the Queen's "worst nightmare," a royal historian claims.

In a previous interview in the documentary "Prince Edward & Shophie Rhys-Jones: A True Story," royal historian David Starkey mentioned that the Duchess of Cornwall was Her Majesty's worst nightmare, but she was also her "best hope."

The film was released in the late 90s when Prince Charles and his wife publicly went out for the first time since Princess Diana died in a car accident.

Starkey said the Duchess must be the monarch's "worst nightmare as a future Princess of Wales, and of course her best possible hope." (via Express UK)

"If only Charles had got to her first. Camilla is the obvious Windsor wife," he added.

The historian explained why the Duchess was perfect to become one of the members of the firm, saying Windsor women on the whole "are not clothes horses, they're not beautiful."

However, they have a "certain good rough breeding about them," making Camilla the "perfect Windsor wife."

The couple had a rocky relationship, and The British media scrutinized Camilla for years.

Prince Charles married Princess Diana in the early 80s, but their marriage was strained in 1986 when he started having an affair with the Duchess of Cornwall, who was also married to her previous husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

After Princess Diana died in 1997, the two started going out more often. Camilla got the Queen's approval, and they got married in 2005 in a small ceremony.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip didn't attend the couple's civil wedding ceremony, but they participated in the church blessing and hosted the reception.

Duchess Camilla Updates

The Duchess of Cornwall recently attended the Rifles Awards Dinner in London Guildhall. She was accompanied by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra.

Camilla has a significant role in Rifles Awards as she is a colonel-in-chief, taking over Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's position in July of last year.

The 74-year-old Duchess addressed attendees by delivering a speech.

