Elliot Page has once again BROKEN the internet with his insanely amazing Instagram post. The actor posted a mirror selfie thirst-trap (hey, we call it like we see it) with the effortlessly casual caption, "Oh good my new phone works." The Umbrella Academy star's confident mirror selfie is a testament to the self love everyone should strive for in their lives. The actor was faced with the emotionally difficult task of transitioning while in the public eye: going on an important journey of self-discovery while subject to the unsolicited opinions of the public. Page, however, has gone from actor to inspiration. His confidence and self-love shines through his Instagram, showing the world the amazing power of loving yourself.

The actor spoke about the struggle of balancing online hate with loving himself in an interview with Talks at Google. He said:

I think it's something I'm probably continuing to learn to balance, and I think that that, of course, takes some time. I think there's the extraordinary element of what it means when you receive so much support and validation and love from people, or when people share their stories that it helps them in some way. That's such an incredible, beautiful experience. And there's also an isolating part of it. And there's the social media part of it, and people with large platforms who say awful things about you...But for the most part, I feel just, I'm so lucky and so fortunate for all the people that have risked far more than me to create a world that enables me to be here, to be who I am, and to have this platform and to have the ability to create projects that hopefully can help in some way.



You're amazing Elliot! Umbrella Academy season three will be here in 2022!