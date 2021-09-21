Elliot Page, the star of "The Umbrella Academy," is dating. A source tells Page Six that an alleged profile of Page has been discovered on the ultra-exclusive dating app Raya.

Page divorced Emma Portner in January.

On the same profile, Page is photographed with his dog and wearing a sweatshirt that reads "defend protect trans kids," as reported by Page Six. The profile is accompanied by Annie Lennox and Steven Lipson's song "Don't Let It Bring You Down." The famous users of the invite-only site are well-known. At one point or another, Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry, Channing Tatum, Lizzo, John Mayer, Drew Barrymore, and Chelsea Handler have all used the app. "

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page, 34, wrote on Instagram in December last year. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he added.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self." He went on, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he continued. Page also promised to assist other trans and make the world better for them. "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he said

Following the announcement, ex-wife Portner wrote a very supportive message. "Trans, queer and nonbinary people are a gift to this world. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E," she wrote.

The couple's breakup appears to be amicable. They'd been married for three years at that point. In a statement, they stated, ""After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," they said in a statement. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

It appears though that he has officially moved on now. But until someone from his team confirms the news, users of the app should be cautious that it may not be Elliot Page after all.

