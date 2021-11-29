The glamorous red-headed actress from the 1950s, Arlene Dahl, passed away at the age of 96, according to her son.

The eldest child and "Falcon Crest" actor, Lorenzo Lamas, confirmed her passing through a statement with no cause of death given, Monday morning, November 29, on Facebook. It read, "She was the most positive influence on my life."



"She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest," he also added. "My sympathies go to her loving husband @marcrosennyc who, for the last 37 years, made her life so wonderful and joyous. Love you mom forever."

Dahl's Acting Career

Arlene Carol Dahl was born on August 11, 1925. Before she stepped into the world of entertainment, she studied Drama at the University of Minnesota. Dahl, later on, went to Chicago after she graduated to work as a lingerie model and work as a buyer at a Marshall Field's department store, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

By 1945, she moved to New York and became a part of the Broadway musical "Mr. Strauss Goes to Boston" and in an off-Broadway production, "Questionable Ladies." Right after that, Dahl became a part of the "Rheingold Beer Girl" ad campaign, in which Jack Warner signed her to a contract at Warner Bros. However, she had an uncredited part in the 1947 film "Life With Father," where she first appeared on the big screen.

She was a standout actress in several film noir dramas, as the source stated. The star also took part in the romantic musical "My Wild Irish Rose," in the same year. She also appeared in films such as "Reign of Terror" and "Dragnet-style Scene of the Crime" in 1949, "No Questions Asked" in 1951, "Slightly Scarlet" in 1956, "Journey to the Center of the Earth" in 1959, and many more.

Actor Turned Boss Arlene Dahl

Arlene Dahl parlayed success as an actress during the 40s and 50s into a more successful career turning to an author, beauty expert, and fashion entrepreneur.

According to Variety, while working as an actress in TV and films, Dahl established her own business, "Arlene Dahl Enterprises" where she sold lingerie and cosmetics.

This was also when she became a beauty columnist and author, writing "Always Ask a Man: Arlene Dahl's Key to Femininity," and more other beauty books.

May her soul rest in peace.

