Emmy nominee actress Lisa Brown passed away at the age of 67 last November 24, 2021.

The soap opera actress died after battling a "brief illness," based on the report from Soap Opera Digest. "She was my friend since I was 15 years old," her co-actress, Martha Byrne, left a statement through the outlet.

She also added, "Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my life. As a scene partner, she was always present and full of creativity."

Brown In The Acting Industry

According to The Sun, the actress was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 2, 1954. Later in her years, she married co-actor Tom Nielsen, which lasted from 1982 until 1991.

Brown appeared on the CBS soap opera "As The World Turns" as Iva Snyder, three years after her first wedding until 1994. The soap opera actress also became a part of the show "Guiding Light" where she was joined by her first husband, Nielsen, and son James Anthony.

A few years after her first split, she married her second husband, Brian Neary, in 1997.

Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on the CBS show, continued her statement on Digest, saying, "I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers, and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know."

The 51-year-old actress also claimed that Brown "loved" entertaining her fans, and her appreciation for their support was "immeasurable." "We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman," she concluded.

The show's official Twitter account "As The World Turns" also announced her passing, which read, "Rest in Peace to an icon, a trailblazer, a forever beauty Lisa Brown."

This was followed by a couple of tweets from her fans, who paid their tribute to the one who passed as well. One said, "I was crying along with Iva. Such a master class in acting. #RIPLisaBrown."

One interviewer who had a chance to meet Brown, back in the days, Keith King, also tweeted, which read, "Sad to hear the news about Lisa Brown's passing. I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing Lisa in 1991. She was clearly well respected among colleagues and kind to this very green reporter."

May her soul rest in peace.

