It has officially been announced that the second season of Pen15 will be its last. The hilarious Hulu comedy, in which the hilarious adults Maya Erskine and Anna Kronkle play the middle school versions of themselves will close out on December 3rd. On that day, the second half of the season will air, and we will have to say goodbye to these much beloved characters.



The two women, who both star and wrote the series, were the two that made the call to take a break. After working on the show for almost ten years, the two stars want to leave themselves open to explore other avenues. Hulu, after the show's Emmy nomination, remains open to the idea of additional seasons of Pen15 coming at a later time. They, like us, are sad to se the show go.

Erine and Kronkle have openly loved playing these hormone-filled thirteen year olds. At a Deadline's Contenders Television awards-season event, Erskine expressed how, "Season 1 we were shocked by the moments where we felt the pain so viscerally_ that was surprising for us...in our minds they were funny scenes, but it would transform the show slowly as we were doing it." Kronkle latler added, "I think there is something about being able to go back there and be super positive and naive- there's something fun and refreshing about going there." The joy and heart that the show gave to us as well is undeniable.

The final episodes of Pen15 premiere on Hulu on December 3rd.