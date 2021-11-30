"90 Day Fiance" stars Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are confirmed to be splitting up as she admits the shocking reason behind their separation.

According to reports, the 30-year old has become an "estranged husband" to Cormier, who has accused him of abuse. "I've endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship," the 22-year old said in a public statement released last Tuesday.

The TV show personality also addressed the show's fans and the public when she said, "This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality."

"This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I'm trusting God and the plan He has for me," Cormier concluded in her announcement.

Based on this article by Daily Mail, Vázquez Zermeño denied the allegations and decided "not to disclose any more details" of their divorce "out of respect" to their marriage that lasted four years.

Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño's Relationship

The former reality stars had first met on social media after David Vázquez Zermeño found the Facebook page dedicated to the younger's musical band. He then decided to migrate from Spain to the United States to be with Cormier finally.

The two then appeared on the 5th season of "90 Day Fiancé," where they documented their relationship until marriage, televised in October 2017.

People reported that the couple joined the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff called "Love Games," which premiered on Discovery+ earlier in February. Before the show's release, Cormier had confessed to the publication that the speculations about her relationship to Vázquez Zermeño ending were getting "annoying."



READ ALSO: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Shocking Health Diagnosis, 'RHOC' Star Loses Temper

Evelyn Cormier's Busy Life

"People are constantly asking if we're still together or, you know, checking if I'm wearing my wedding ring or if I'm not wearing my wedding ring," the media starlet said. "And it's like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don't always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything."

In the same interview, the musician-turned-model also shared that she and Vázquez Zermeño have already discussed the topic of expanding their family, eventually, "We definitely want to have kids, but I just turned 22 and I'm not 100 percent ready to be a full-time mom because I'm busy doing music, writing books."

"I'm actually publishing my first novel this year, so, I don't have the time to devote to having kids right now. But we do want them, hopefully in the next five years," Cormier said.



READ MORE: Ellen Pompeo Leaves' Grey's Anatomy' Due To Toxic Environment?