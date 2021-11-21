"Real Housewives of Orange County" Vicki Gunvalson recently appeared on "Jeff Lewis Live" and revealed the biggest news regarding her health.

According to Page Six, the host, Lewis, referenced their feud from the past where Gunvalson accused him of "body shaming." He responded to the former Bravo star through Twitter at that time and recently apologized for making comments and for reaching out to Bravo "to get [her] fired [or] suspended" from "RHOC."

In 2016, after Brooks Ayers broke up with the "RHOC" star, he admitted that he "forged medical documents," making him appear as a patient at the City of Hope cancer hospital. This also became the topic of their conversation.

Gunvalson Battling Cancer

Gunvalson asked, "Where was [he] when everyone in there was saying, 'oh [she] was in the cancer scam.'"

"By the way, what did I win? Nothing. I f***ing got $380,000 out of my checkbook into his. So how did I win? Because I paid for all his s***. For five years, so people say that I was in on some scam? I got scammed," at this point, she continued admitting that she had a severe health issue, which led her to get a hysterectomy.

"I had cancer! I just had my whole f-king uterus taken out," she exclaimed. However, the host and his other guest, "RHOC" alum Tamra Judge, acknowledged and moved on with their conversation like Gunvalson did not admit anything, per source.

More From Her Diagnosis

The publisher was not able to report what type of cancer Gunvalson had. But, based on the research of the American Cancer Society, "hysterectomies are typically performed to treat endometrial cancer."

Earlier in the interview, the mother-of-two did cryptically mention that she was "going through a f-king tough time right now," and added, "I do not need anybody bringing me down."

The reality star's revelation came amid a hostile interview with Lewis, whom she had feuded for the past years.



After attempting to fix their relationship, Gunvalson and Lewis raised their voices and interrupted each other several times throughout the chat. But as they concluded their meet, Lewis agreed that so long as they were able to "bury the hatchet," he would "never speak ill of" Gunvalson again.

