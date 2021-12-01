There's so much to talk about we don't even know where to start.

Okay. So. Last night, Tom Holland and Zendaya both attended the Ballon D'Or, an annual soccer ceremony in Paris, France. Though they walked the Red Carpet separately, they also took some photos together - the first since they've confirmed that they're in a relationship. In other words, this is the first Public Display Of Affection that Holland and Zendaya have freely shared with their fans and the public, and they are every bit as cute as we all knew they would be.

Unfortunately, since they did not walk the carpet together, there aren't that many press photos of them posing - but they did pose for some Insta pics!

Of course, we can't mention Zendaya and not ALSO mention that dress, because she looks INCREDIBLE - and you haven't even seen the back yet.

IT'S A SCORPION. HOW COOL IS THAT?!

It also can't be overstated that Tom Holland looked amazing as well, dashing and debonair in a classic suit with large-framed glasses.

Hey, is anyone else looking at these photos and thinking about how in like 30 years we'll all be like "OMG remember when No Way Home was about to drop and everyone was going crazy about Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple?" the way our parents talked about the Star Wars premiere or something. And our kids or nieces and nephews or whatever will be like "OMG those guys are so old, and so are you." But we won't care because at least it's not 2020 anymore.

The pair have been in Europe working the press junket for the highly anticipated upcoming MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is poised to become one of the biggest events in superhero movie history, combining elements from three (or more) different iterations of Spider-Man films over the past decade.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters December 17.