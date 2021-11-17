Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most highly anticipated films in this next stage of the MCU.

Described by Tom Holland himself as "dark" and "not fun" for Spidey, this new film already has fans anticipating a turn for the worse. As the actor told Total Film:

"It's dark and it's sad, and it's going to be really affecting. You're going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through...Peter Parker is always someone who's looking up. He's always really positive. He's always like, 'I can fix this. I can do this.' Whereas in this film, he feels like he's met his match. He's like, 'I don't know what to do.'"

It's easy to see where that mindset might be coming from: The last trailer released revealed that the plot of the new film is going to be centered around the fallout of Peter tampering with a spell cast by Dr. Strange, tearing holes in the fabric of space-time and allowing villains from other Spider-Man universes - like Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from the 2004 film Spider-Man 2.

There is hope, however, at the bottom of that Pandora's Box, because the villain crossover here also opens things up for the real crossover fans have been hoping for: Holland being joined by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two previous Spider-Man stars of this century. Adding another two Spider-Men might just be the thing the MCU's Peter Parker needs to even the odds.

We still don't know if that's going to happen, but the new trailer revealed tons of other fun stuff: Watch it below.