Marcell Ozuna almost choked his wife to death before the police arrested him, a new horrifying video showed.

The arrest, which happened in May, was recorded in a newly released police video obtained by a news outlet. The clip shows Ozuna grabbing his wife's neck aggressively moments before the police arrived in front of their house.

The authorities reportedly received a call and immediately requested their response to a residence where an assault was in progress.

When an officer saw him grab his wife around her throat, the responder yelled and warned him to get his hands off her. The police also demanded him to get on the ground while pointing the gun at him.

The MLB player eventually got himself down before the police arrested him.

The police documents revealed that Ozuna's wife disclosed the altercation began when they started feuding over infidelity claims. The athlete initially received felony charges, including aggravated assault by strangulation.



However, the police eventually reduced it to misdemeanor family violence charges. Ozuna, on the other hand, also entered into a pretrial diversion program before closing out the case.

Aside from the charges, the MLB star has been required to complete at least 200 hours of community service. He is also expected to undergo an anger management course while being placed under six months of supervision.

Marcell Ozuna Suspended Due To The Incident

Before the emergence of the video, MLB confirmed his unpaid suspension and would only be eligible to be back on the field again at the start of the 2022 season.

Ozuna ultimately received a suspension of 20 regular-season games after violating the Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy. The verdict includes his Administrative Leave from September 10 until the end of the regular season.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. penned a statement confirming that the office completed its investigation into allegations against Ozuna.

"Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate," he went on.

Braves also released a statement to support the decision the Commissioner's Office made on Ozuna's case. The athlete also took full responsibility for his action and reportedly began learning and growing from his mistakes.

