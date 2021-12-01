Chris Pratt reportedly began feuding with Katherine Schwarzenegger and her mother, Maria Shriver, who chose not to include him in a recent group family photo.

For years, Pratt has been the subject of several damaging reports that somewhat affected his career a little. This time, a new revelation claimed he ignited beef with his wife and her family.

OK! Magazine revealed that Pratt had been prioritizing his career in Hollywood. However, the idea failed to impress Shriver and her family since he has not been an "attentive father" because of it.

A source claimed that instead of focusing on Schwarzenegger and their family, he reportedly opted not to attend family gatherings since they were not his top priority. His wife's side then began to see him as "cocky" and "selfish."

It was not the first report that claimed Pratt was feuding with Schwarzenegger's. In 2019, there was also a story about the Marvel actor having a misunderstanding with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Another the story claimed Pratt was obsessed with the actor that kept on pestering him.



Did Chris Pratt Lose His Sense Of Responsibility?

There is no way Pratt has been seriously feuding with his wife and in law as the actor even spent some time with them during last week's Christmas tree shopping.

The public spotted the family in Santa Monica as they spent time with their two children and Shriver's family. They all went on to shop for a Christmas tree ahead of the holiday season.

In addition, it is normal for Pratt not to attend a gathering, especially if it falls on the same date as his scheduled filming. Despite that, Schwarzenegger has been understandable that she supports him in every way possible.

Pratt also had enough of buzzes this year. In fact, the damaging claims came only months after the public tried bringing him down by suggesting that his character should die in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Still, the Marvel actor garnered support from people who know how great he is as an actor.

Brandon Morse said, "Chris Pratt's the nicest guy in Hollywood yet the mere mention of his name sends people into tantrums. Yeah, he might have different beliefs than you. Stop trying to send him to the blacklist gulag. Calm down, little Stalins."

The public's hate started when he failed to attend a virtual fundraiser event for Joe Biden with his "Avengers" co-stars. Although Robert Downey Jr. and Brie Larson were also absent, only Pratt suffered from cancel culture.

