When Prince Philip died earlier this year, members of the royal family gathered together to say farewell for the last time. Prince Harry flew all the way from the United States as the firm mourns the tragic loss of the longest-serving royal consort.

Prince William and Prince Harry did not walk side-by-side during the service as they were separated by their cousin, Peter Philips, because of royal protocol, but they spoke to each other later on.

According to Express UK, a royal journalist explained that the two Princes spoke to each other to divert the British tabloids and avoid being the center of attraction.

Lip readers analyzed their conversation, saying the Duke of Cambridge told his brother, "Yes, it was great, wasn't it?" To which Prince Harry replied, "It was as he wanted."

The chat did not stop there as they also spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury, where Prince William said, "Absolutely beautiful service, ah the music."

In a previous discussion from ITN, Tom Brady said funerals are a time for reconciliation because the public wants to see it, not "least the family itself."

Eve Pollard chimed in and mentioned that the brothers were talking because they were possibly overcome by emotion.

"They were talking - and that's got to be a very good sign. Let's hope that they sort their recent troubles out because the Queen needs them both," she added.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral marks the first time Prince Harry and Prince William reconciled since the Sussexes stepped down as senior royal members of the firm.

Meghan Markle didn't attend the service as she was pregnant with Lilibet Diana at the time; she was left in their home in Montecito, California.

Per early sources, the siblings spoke to their father, Prince Charles, hours before the event.

Prince Philip Played a Significant Role For The Royal Brothers During Princess Diana's Funeral

Per ABC News, the Duke of Edinburgh agreed to walk with Prince Harry and Prince William during Princess Diana's funeral service in 1997.

He reportedly walked along with his grandsons to support and protect them from press scrutiny for them to grieve properly.

Prince Philip told his grandsons that he'd walk if they walked.

