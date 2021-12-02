"I always believed that the success of the first series was because there was a villain, and that villain was a society that said that single people are lepers."

That at least is the point of view of Michael Patrick King, the writer and director of Sex and the City and the reboot And Just Like That. King credited the success of the first show came largely from vilifying society's judgmental view of single women. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter he said that he started to create Sex and the City because of his desire to defend these people.

And the outsider in me, the one who was never chosen, the one who was like, "I don't fit society," linked in to the idea of defending the rights of people to not be married but also to show that that is beautiful, comic and a choice. So, that was their 30s. Now? The villain is again society. "You're over 50. It doesn't matter if you're married, it's over. Women of a certain age should act a certain way, and they should be felt sorry for." Not married was "not worthy" then, and now being 55 is "not worthy." So, to me, there's still something to fight in a comic, honest, completely surprising way. Plus, the city's different, the world's different and the conversations are different.

The conversation surrounding And Just Like That has been excitedly buzzing for months, previously reported they will highlight stories about race, and judging from the trailer released this week → we can't wait to see what this next chapter has in store. And Just Like That will premiere on HBO Max on December 9th.