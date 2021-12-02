If you haven't heard the news, actor Nicolas Cage will be playing the role of Dracula in the upcoming Universal monster film Renfield, which also stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular henchman to the legendary vampire. But it has recently been announced that another rising star in the acting game will be joining the cast. Namely, Awkwafina.

The film will be directed by Chris McKay, who rose to notoriety after directing The Lego Batman Movie from 2017 and last year's alien invasion/time travel flick for Amazon, The Tomorrow War which starred Chris Pratt.

It comes as no surprise whenever Awkwafina is set to star in a big budget project due to the string of successful films she has taken part in over the past few years. Not only did she star in her own comedy series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens for Comedy Central, she has had roles in both quiet dramas like The Farewell and Apple TV+'s upcoming Swan Song with Mahershala Ali and Glenn Close, along with worldwide blockbusters Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8, Jumanji: The Next Level, Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, and most recently playing the sidekick to Simu Liu in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Awkwafina will be helping Hoult's Renfield take on the legendary vampire in a modern day action take of Dracula and Renfield as it explores their toxic codependent relationship with a comedic tone.

All we know is, if Cage plays the character with as much unconventional energy as he has been known to bring to his past roles, his screen time with funny woman Awkwafina is going to be something to behold.