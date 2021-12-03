The official trailer for HBO Max's Peacemaker starring John Cena is finally here. This original HBO Max series is a Suicide Squad spin-off starring John Cena in the title role as the shows contemplative hero-anti-hero. It remains to be seen whether he is playing the good guy or the bad guy. Cena, as we discussed in the show's announcement details, has described the character as a "douchey Captain America." He joins up with a powerhouse team, made up of super star actors Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Danielle Brooks.

John Cena is a star that simply refuses to leave our screens (not that we want him to!) He is nominee in the upcoming 2021 People's Choice Awards. He is definitely on our list of winning predictions. It makes sense that Cena is finally his own superhero. The actor is known for his unbelievable physical strength. It turns out that his quest for strength was a reaction to being bullied in his early teen years. He told People:

My passion for strength was out of self-defense. I used to get picked on a lot because I was different in the way I dressed and expressed myself... As you're an adolescent, social cliques form and I didn't fall into any one of those. So I got tired of getting beaten up and I asked my dad for a weight set and he got me one at 13. I started working out and I haven't stopped since.

The actor is a true testament to hard work and dedication breeding positive results! Peacemaker comes out on HBO Max on January 13th!