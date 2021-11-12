Tuesday was double day for all People's Choice Awards votes - that means every vote cast on Twitter or on the PCA website counted for two, so passionate voters could throw every last morsel of support they could at their favorite stars.

Today (now that we've all had time to reflect after the frenzy) my coworkers and I are placing bets as to who will win each category. It's Me versus Carly versus Jess: Whoever wins gets free Starbucks from down the street. (If I win I will buy myself extra Starbucks. I can taste that cake pop now.)

Without further ado, here are the Enstarz's predictions for winners at the PCAs. (Movies and TV only, much as I'd love to cover all the categories, the gals have articles to write too.)

THE MOVIE OF 2021

IT'S UNANIMOUS: Dune

Let's face it, Dune is probably going to sweep quite a few of these this year - it has too huge a cult following not to.

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

IT'S UNANIMOUS: Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Jess: No Time to Die

Carly: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Melanie: The Suicide Squad

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Jess: Respect

Carly: Dune

Melanie: A Quiet Place Part II

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

IT'S UNANIMOUS: Luca

Luca was just too cute not to win this title - plus, it's just statistically smart to go with the Pixar movie if there's a Pixar movie.

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Jess: Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Mel & Carly Agree: Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Jess: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Carly: Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

Melanie: Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

IT'S UNANIMOUS: Timothée Chalamet (Dune)

These are the PEOPLE'S choice awards, and the people love them some Timothée Chalamet.

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

IT'S UNANIMOUS: Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

The dude was in not one, not two, but three awesome comedies this year (let us not forget Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Red Notice)

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Jess: Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Carly: Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

Melanie: John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Honestly I feel like John Cena might just win for the meme - but he's actually doing a great job as an actor these days.

THE SHOW OF 2021

Carly: Saturday Night Live

Jess & Mel agree: WandaVision

Listen, listen, Carly is a comedian, she's biased. I respect her opinion, but I am ALSO biased because WandaVision was my favorite show of the year. If it does not win I will riot.

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Jess: This Is Us

Carly: Grey's Anatomy

"Honestly, Grey's Anatomy is probably gonna win just because it's the last season."

Melanie: Cobra Kai

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Jess: Only Murders in the Building

Carly: Ted Lasso

Melanie: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Speaking of shows that are ending, BROOKLYN HECKING NINE-NINE!! (That said, everyone in the office is obsessed with Ted Lasso except me, so if it wins I will not be surprised.)

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Jess: 90 Day Fiancé

Carly: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Melanie: Below Deck

I appreciate Carly's continued "it's ending" strategy, and tbh she's probably right - but Below Deck is actually a much, much, much more insane show. I highly reccommend.

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

Carly: RuPaul's Drag Race

Mel & Jess agree: The Bachelorette

Jess and I probably should have split the difference, I should have picked The Bachelor just to improve my odds of winning the overall game, but something in me says that if it's gonna be one of the two, it'll be The Bachelorette. Is it the house full of emotional men? Maybe.

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Jess & Carly agree: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Melanie: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Tom Hiddleston has a very similar fanbase to Chalamet, just...older. If he doesn't win this one just based on Tumblr-brand thirst, it will confirm that I am Old now.

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Jess: Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Carly: Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

Melanie: Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

This is actually a very interesting category - WandaVision was a wonder, but again, Grey's Anatomy is ENDING. It's anyone's game here, really.

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

IT'S UNANIMOUS: Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

Do we need to explain it again? It's definitely gonna be Meredith Gray.

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Jess & Carly agree: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Melanie: Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Listen, not only is Samberg's show ending, he had a MASSIVE glo-up this year. Between the thirst votes and the votes of all the B99 fans, I feel like he's got it.

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

Jess: The View

Carly: Today

Melanie: Red Table Talk

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

Jess: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Carly: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Melanie: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

Jess: Wiz Khalifa (The Masked Singer)

Mel & Carly agree: JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)

Carly and I have got this category in the bag. First of all, JoJo Siwa has a fanbase bordering on rabid (in a good way). Second, Jess straight up told us she only piked Wiz because he was the only name she recognized.

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Carly & Jess agree: Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

Melanie: Joe Amabile (Bachelor in Paradise)

Honestly, Carly and Jess are probably right, but I think that Hot Guy Pull might be able to tip this my way.

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Jess: Squid Game

Carly & Mel agree: Ted Lasso

ONE of them is right. My guess was a 50/50.

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Jess: Loki

Mel & Carly agree: WandaVision

Either way, it's gonna be a Marvel show for sure.

What do you think of our predictions? Let us know! Engage with us! Roast us! Argue with me on Twitter! (Seriously, go ahead, my handle is @spoopityboop and I'm ready to fight. (Or agree, you know, that'd be fun too.))

And check back here on PCA night to watch us sweep this (or eat our words, either way)!