Adele is a demigod. Undeniably. Her albums have conquered the charts time and time again. She proved her power over Spotify, ensuring that her album would be staunchly un-shuffleable. She got superstar Emma Thompson dancing it out to Rolling in the Deep. Even Oprah is an Adele super-fan. Yet alas, even Achilles had his heel, Hercules his hubris. There was a time we would have blissfully believed her to be perfect. Just yesterday, the singer revealed her fatal flaw: she hates reality television.



The award-winner went on The Power of Makeup with @NikkieTutorials. At 10:48, a forever world changing time code, Nikkie asks Adele, "Do you watch The Real Housewives?" The star did not go Easy on Me ('me' being reality television, naturally.) "I know a lot of people love it, but I can't. My brain will die; I can't...One time I did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when they were all, like, literally killing each other, but it was too much." This does not just stand for Real Housewives. Adele also cannot stand Love Island or really any other reality television show. If she feels the impulse to watch TV, the singer would rather watch something she will, "actually learn from...something educational." We only have one reaction to that:



Wow. We know that's definitely better for you, but at what cost?! (Don't worry, we still love you Adele!)