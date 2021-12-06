Saint West's 6th birthday was celebrated with a slideshow of gorgeous photographs on Instagram, and Kim Kardashian revealed the promise he made to her on his special day. On Saint's 6th birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress and mother of four shared a touching slideshow of him on Instagram.

Saint was seen smiling, laughing, and posing with his mother from the time he was a toddler until now. Saint danced around in a lime green matching outfit, posed with face paint next to his mother, and both of them made ridiculous faces at the camera in the photos. Kim also wrote a touching message to commemorate her eldest son's birthday. "My baby Saint is 6 today! There's no one like you and your smile." Saint's negotiation abilities were also praised by the Kim, who said that she's never encountered someone who takes the online game Roblox as "seriously" as Saint does.

"Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles!" she said after praising his loving soul and their close friendship. In addition to her celebratory greeting, Kim used her Instagram Story to document each of the 6 rainbows that appeared in her house, claiming that they were "for Sainty" on his 6th birthday. Kim claims to have received the rainbow collection from her father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, as a special birthday message for her son. "Thanks dad! I'll tell Saint you said happy birthday," she tweeted #NeededThis as a hashtag. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner also greeted the little one.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin Still Responsible Over 'Rust' Shooting Incident Because Of THIS, Says Expert

Khloe commented on his post saying that he's the absolute cutest and that everyone in the clan loves him. The family matriarch also commented a heart warming greeting. "Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!! Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile!". Jenner also added how Saint was such a good son, cousin and grandson. She then called saint her little angel and told him how much she loves him.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2 are Kardashian West and West's four children. In February, the reality star filed for divorce from her husband. Kanye West seems to want to reconcile with his estranged wife but she is currently dating Pete Davidson. It is unclear if he is invited to Saint's birthday party. Kardashian West and her oldest daughter, North, started a TikTok profile named "@kimandnorth" in November. Chicago and Psalm are both carried via surrogacy.

READ MORE: Bob Dole, Former US Senator, Dead At 98: Cause Of Death Tragic