A recent report released by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity has caused British broadcasters, such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Viacom-owned Channel 5, to commit to no longer using the term BAME as a descriptor for categorizing creators and content. BAME stands for "Black Asian and Minority Ethnic," and was previously a common term used by UK broadcasters as a "catch-all" term to characterize non-White creators and content.

The report reveals that the term is seen as outdated and too broad, with its use often erasing a creator's or content's background, and covering up areas of representation that are lacking. Because the term encompasses so many ethnic and racial backgrounds, it's said to stoke distrust by being "misleading and inappropriate."

"It is perhaps no surprise that the data has found widespread ambivalence towards, and even a rejection of the term," the report's conclusion states.

Instead of using BAME, UK broadcasters are looking to replace it with either the full version of the acronym, or by using the specific ethnic group whenever possible. Broadcasters hope that the specificity of the alternatives will help make representation more visible and boost diversity, inclusion, and equity.

In a revealing BBC article quote, actor Nicole Miners discussed her thoughts on the use of BAME:

"Being a British East Asian actor, or just a person, this was something that really aggravated me. The 'A' in 'BAME' means Asian, which, in itself, is a very broad term. Does it mean 'South Asian', 'East Asian', 'South East Asian', 'Indian', 'Pakistani', 'Chinese', 'Thai', 'Vietnamese'? The list goes on. It misleads people into thinking that everyone who isn't white English should come under the term BAME. And on top of that, I'm mixed, which, for me, is even more confusing."

We hope that this Diversity Report will spur more change as British broadcasters evolve with the times. Specific diversity gives communities made marginalized a clear voice, and is important in fostering growth and inclusion.

