The legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Blackjack Lanza, passed away at the age of 86.

Vince McMahon initially announced his death, Wednesday, December 8, on social media. His statement read, "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man's man, respected and beloved by all."

"He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten," the Chairman and CEO of WWE added. Aside from the announced passing, no cause of death was revealed from McMahon.

Lanza's Wrestling Career

According to TMZ, Lanza started his career in the early 1960s and gained fame after teaming up with Blackjack Mulligan as "The Blackjacks." The two went on and became one of the most legendary dues in wrestling history. They eventually went to star in McMahon's Worldwide Wrestling Federation in the 1970s.

The Hall of Famer also wrestled in major promotions throughout the 60s and 70s, namely "The St. Louis Wrestling Club," the "American Wrestling Association," "Mid-Atlantic," "World Wide Wrestling Federation," the "National Wrestling Alliance," and "Georgia Championship wrestling."

Lanza, later on, decided to end his career and ultimately retired from wrestling in 1985. Yet, he still continued to work with McMahon and WWE for years. He also began working as a road agent and producer until he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his co-Blackjacks Mulligan in 2006.

According to the same source, the late Lanza impacted today's most prominent wrestling stars, including Triple H, who called him "a legend" after they held a meeting back in 2016. Triple H even said, "One of the greatest minds in the business, thank you for letting me sit under the learning tree."

He also left a message regarding Lanza's passing. In his tweet, "Certain talent will seek certain agents for advice, but EVERYONE sought out Lanza's."

Certain talent will seek certain agents for advice, but EVERYONE sought out Lanza’s. The sweetest man but incredibly tough & 100% dedicated to making us better. Jack often didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear, but ALWAYS told you what you needed. I’ll miss you dearly my friend https://t.co/rSZwcvXCOa — Triple H (@TripleH) December 8, 2021



More tributes were made by numerous fans and friends on social media as soon as they found out the news regarding the death of Blackjack Lanza.

BLACKJACK LANZA BUBBA YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST BUBBA. I MISS YOU FOREVER pic.twitter.com/i3JTvRkbRK — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 8, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

