HBO's six-episode unscripted series CHILLIN ISLAND, from executive producers Josh Safdie and Sebastian Bear-McClard from Elara Pictures, the team at DreamCrew, and co-produced by Spotify debuts FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Logline: New York City natives and rap personalities Alec "Despot" Reinstein, Ashok "Dap" Kondabolu and Aleksey "Lakutis" Weintraub invite their friends to join them at the edge of nature. To commune in deserts and swamps in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence. The series features music industry icons including Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koening.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "There's been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for CHILLIN ISLAND. It's a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It's quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound."

Elara Pictures quote: "Tuning into an episode of Alec, Dap and Lakutis' Internet radio show was like hanging out with rappers and Howard Stern if he was on K. It was so easy and yet so deep. When Alec approached us to create a TV show with the vibe of their radio show, it only made sense to put them and their guests in the middle of nowhere and ask Steven Wright to be the voice of God."

Credits: CHILLIN ISLAND is executive produced by Alec Reinstein, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Josh Safdie, Oscar Boyson, Adel 'Future the Prince' Nur, Jason Shrier, Anthony Gonzales and co-executive produced by Dave Laven and Matte Babel. It is also executive produced by Dawn Ostroff, Courtney William Holt and Liz Gateley for Spotify. The director of photography is Christopher Messina with original music by E.VAX. The series is narrated by Steven Wright and directed By Xander Robin, Samuel Shainberg, John Paul Lopez-Ali and Audrey Turner.

Episode rollout:

Episode 1: "Young Thug"

Debuts: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

After a dune buggy crash, Young Thug descends from the heavens to rescue our hosts. Together, they discover what it means to be a snake.

Episode 2: "Lil Yachty"

Debuts: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24

On a journey through lush swamps with Lil Yachty, our crew learns about the legend of the Skunk Ape, a Yeti-like creature who looms large.

Episode 3: "Lil Tecca ft. Ezra Koenig"

Debuts: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

Alec, Dap, and Lex try to catch fish, while a seasick Lil Tecca fishes for an excuse to go home.

Episode 4: "Ski Mask the Slump God"

Debuts: FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

Under the pretense of a spiritual journey, Ski Mask and our hosts arrive in the red desert, but are they truly seeking enlightenment?

Episode 5: "Gunna ft. Killer Mike"

Debuts: FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

On his sprawling property, Gunna struggles to convey his love of the great outdoors, while our hosts once again struggle to survive in it.

Episode 6: "Coi Leray and Rosalía"

Debuts: FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

It's the end of the world. With water scarce and hygiene obsolete, only Coi Leray and Rosalía can save us.

