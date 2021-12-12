Is "The Late Late Show with James Corden" going to be canceled?

Because Fulwell 73 Productions LLP, of which James is a designated member, is slated to be dissolved on Tuesday, the show's future appears to be doubtful.

It is reported to be the holding company for Fulwell 73's three other businesses, one of which is being dissolved as well.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulwell 73 is behind James Corden's "The Late Late Show," as well as Adele's recent single episode in which she discussed her divorce from Oprah Winfrey.

The dissolution of Fulwell 73 Productions LLIP indicates that James will no longer be associated in the company, which he joined in August 2017.

According to formal documents filed with Companies House, any residual assets would be given to the British Crown after the dissolution, albeit it's unclear how much the assets are worth.

James' program had a turnover of more than $33 million and a profit of more than $15 million, according to the company's most recent reports from two years ago.

According to inside sources acquainted with Fulwell, the company's demise was caused by a "procedural problem with HMRC" linked to "accounts submitted and delays owing to the complexity of COVID accounting," which was formed by the "Cinderella" actor's buddy Ben Winston.

After instructing PR firm Freuds to manage the media around their company's present conditions, Fulwell's five partners, including James, declared in a statement that they will remain "as devoted to the business as they ever have been" and that their company "is prospering."

In addition, there have been whispers in the entertainment world that the business partners had had a falling out.

However, insiders close to the situation, as well as James Corden, discounted the story, claiming that there is no conflict or feud between the couple.

Ben Winston and James Corden traveled to Los Angeles from London in 2015 to collaborate on "The Late Late Show."

Despite the revelation, it is presently unknown what the changes will imply for James Corden's CBS show.

It has drawn some of the world's top celebrities since their debut in the United States, including Adele, One Direction, BTS, Tom Hanks, and Anne Hathaway.

