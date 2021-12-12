Jesy Nelson is being chastised once more for blackfishing, the same offense for which she was previously called out for.

Former and present music lovers have lambasted her for blackfishing over the last few months.

But it appears she hasn't learnt her lesson, as social media fans have expressed their displeasure with her attire at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball event on Saturday.

The former Little Mix member donned a black leather jacket with the word "Black" embroidered on it.

It quickly created a discussion, with multiple Twitter users dragging her across the web.

Is Jesy Nelson Doing This on Purpose For PR?

The British artist wore an orange fur jacket to the special concert at London's O2 Arena.

Jesy Nelson finished off her ensemble with brown leather leggings and, of course, glammed up her appearance with smoky eye makeup and a neutral lipstick.

Though she looked stunning in her outfit, social media users were irritated by the word "Black" emblazoned on the jacket.

She was quickly chastised again, with some accusing her of doing so on purpose.

One Twitter user said, "Wearing this jacket and covering part of the wording, so it just says 'Black' proves that at this point, Jesy Nelson and her entire team are just trolling and mocking Black women now. And it reeks of ignorance, arrogance, desperation, and misogynoir."

Another quipped, "Not jesy nelson wearing a jacket that says black... she doing this s--t on purpose."

A third person said, "This is an insensitive, calculated move. She knows what she's doing, and her team continues to enable her."

Wearing this jacket and covering part of the wording so it just says 'Black' proves that at this point Jesy Nelson and her entire team are just trolling and mocking Black women now. And it reeks of ignorance, arrogance, desperation and misogynoir. https://t.co/KBGYnW9zV8 — Marlon Kameka (@MarlonKameka) December 11, 2021

READ ALSO: Timothee Chalamet Breaking Women's Hearts, Becoming Hollywood's Newest 'Toxic Bachelor'?

Jesy Nelson Should Learn History

Another person on social media highlighted why that term on Jesy Nelson's jacket is highly insulting.

"I wish for Jesy Nelson to go into a time machine and turn into a real black woman so she can experience slavery."

"Yeah b----h. You wanna be black. BE BLACK. It's a cute skin tone. But that's f----d up to do. Black people deserve better. And seeing this s--t is wrong."

Other individuals did not appear to come to her defense, since the majority of the tweets were filled with rage and hostility.

After releasing her music video for "Boyz" in October, Jesy Nelson was initially accused of blackfishing.

It wasn't, however, the first. "Dear Little Mix Fans, We Need To Hold Jesy Nelson Accountable," wrote Buzzfeed in a comprehensive post which is now deleted.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Finally Seeing Downside of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance? [DETAILS]