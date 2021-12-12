Timothee Chalamet is said to have a reputation for shattering women's hearts.

After charming ladies and then ditching them for another, Star magazine nicknamed the "Call Me By Your Name" star "the new Leonardo DiCaprio."

According to the publication, the French-American actor has dated a number of women since becoming famous, but none of them have stayed with him for long.

They went on to say that it was because Timothee was terrified of commitment.

An insider source told the outlet, "This is not a guy who has trouble meeting women. He brags about having a girlfriend in every city he travels to."

Timothee has dated Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose and actress Eiza Gonzales, but their relationships with him were short-lived.

The source went on to say, "Monogamy and settling down are foreign concepts for Timothee. He's not capable of it."

Star further quoted a statement Timothee once said in an interview where he was asked about dating and romance, confessing, "Date is a very scary word. Because then that context has been established."

Timothee Chalamet A 'Toxic Bachelor'?

Star magazine's latest accusations have gotten a lot of attention, and Gossip Cop has a lot to say about it.

Timothee Chalamet has only been linked to two women in the previous three years, according to reports.

The number isn't particularly high, especially by Hollywood standards.

Who in their right mind would pressure a 25-year-old actor with a great profession to "settle down," according to Gossip Cop?

They said, "Chalamet is still extremely young, and we doubt finding a wife is on the forefront of his mind right now, and it probably shouldn't be."

So it's safe to state that Star magazine's reports about Timothee Chalamet being a toxic bachelor are unfounded.

Timothee rose to stardom so quickly that he is now one of the most in-demand performers in the industry.

He even has roles in three of the year's major films. So there's no sign that he'll be slowing down to "settle down" or that he should be concerned about dating right now.

Is Timothee Chalamet In A Relationship?

It's difficult to say for sure whether Timothee Chalamet has a girlfriend right now, although there are no reports that he does.

He's said to be dating Zendaya, although she's in a relationship with Tom Holland, the star of "Spider-Man."

