Thomas Markle Jr. has been making claims about some alleged information against the royal family ever since her daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry. More recently, the estranged father has been rumored to release his tell-all book to expose the couple; could this be true?

Speaking to Express UK, royal expert Neil Sean claims Thomas got the publishers' attention because they are interested in correcting the "rights and the wrongs" through a bombshell book.

The expert added the public knew "there are some discrepancies" over how the Duchess was educated and "who paid for that."

Another part that is possible to appear in the book is the real reason why he never got the chance to attend the royal wedding a few years back.

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle Will Not Reconcile Anymore?

Aside from correcting some of the inconsistencies that the public knows, Neil suggests the book could be "rather explosive" because Thomas has "nothing to lose" because he doesn't necessarily think that he would ever reconcile with Meghan again.

READ NOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans Uncovered: THESE Are The People They'll Spend It With

Despite the royal expert noting how the fallout between the father-and-daughter affected Thomas' relationship with his two grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana, Neil claims there's "no opportunity for reconciliation" after Meghan's father's claims to the British press.

If ever Thomas is to continue writing his bombshell book, Neil suggests he would get a lot of money from it, and it will prove that any reconciliation is not going to happen anytime in the future.

Thomas Markle Jr.'s Book Will Be a Disaster For Meghan Markle?

In addition, Neil claims the book would be a disaster for the Duchess because there will be a "first hand account" from her father.

Furthermore, observers are looking forward because it could also be another "biography" about Meghan containing information that the public hasn't heard of before.

Neil noted if Meghan is hoping to rebuild her public image, she needed to "put a lid on these damaging stories."

Despite the Duchess having several negative stories written about her, Neil concluded his interview by saying Thomas' bombshell book could "be the most damaging of them all."

READ ALSO: HBO Unscripted Series, CHILLIN ISLAND, Executive Produced by Josh Safdie, Sebastian Bear-McClard and DreamCrew, Debuts December 17