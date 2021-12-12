Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans have been unveiled, and it doesn't involve returning to the UK and reuniting with the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly spend the holidays at their $14 million Montecito mansion in California along with their kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

An insider revealed to OK! magazine that they plan to nest and cook at home instead of ordering something grand.

As for their guests, the insider said that they would be expecting Meghan's mom Doria Ragland and their celebrity friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee to attend the little soiree.

"They'll have some get-togethers with friends and colleagues who've been by their side through thick and thin this year."

While the Duke of Sussex will be sending some gifts and messages to his relatives to the UK, the insider said that the one place he'd rather be during the holidays would be beside his wife and their kids in the US.

"They've done a ton of thoughtful shopping, and the toys, books, and other treats from Santa are going to make the little ones very happy."

They added, "Though, at the end of the day, all that matters to Harry is that they'll be together."

The royal renegades' plans come shortly after Prince Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have released their 2021 Christmas Card.

In the card, they kept with tradition showing a family portrait of them and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in the caption, "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."

Meanwhile, it has also been speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may also share their own Christmas card.

Many social media users prompted an excited reaction, especially that if they did release a card, it would be the first one they will share of their baby girl since they have been private about what she looks like since she was born in June.

Royal fans are hoping and gushing about the possibility, but they will have to wait and see as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not want to do it to keep their lives private.

