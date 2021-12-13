The Wizarding World OF Harry Potter just got a little bigger with the much anticipated release of the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment into the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series of films.

Dropped promptly at 10 am Eastern Time on December 13th, the trailer had already garnered well over 100,000 views in less than half an hour. And is it any surprise? The Wizarding World franchise has been one of the biggest franchises in Warner Bros. history and fans will not be disappointed with this latest sneak peek into the early years of one of the most iconic characters, Aldus Dumbledore played this time by a poshly dressed Jude Law.

The trailer is chock full of what fans have been clambering for. More characters. More backstory. And most exciting of all, more wizard battles! SPOILER: Even Dan Fogler's character Jacob Kowlski is given his own wand (Is it a spoiler if they show it in the trailer? Whatever, it was an excellent trailer moment to behold).

The film stars Eddie Redmayne reprising the role of Newt Scamander, Mads Mikkelsen taking over the role of Grindelwald, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and Katherine Waterston just to name a few. In the trailer, we are taken on a wider journey through the world of magic and even stop by Hogwarts for a time, really bringing the franchise full circle.

Now, without further adieu, here is the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.