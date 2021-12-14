Ryan Reynolds has always impressed us. He has an acting rage as long as a football field, the perfect relationship with Blake Lively, and, like...have you seen him. We can now ADD to our list of impressive Reynoldian attributes that he made a commercial in the SHORTEST amount of time we've ever heard of! And Just Like That, the new Sex and the City reboot, premiered on HBO Max on December 9th. On December 12th, Reynolds had come out with a new Peloton ad featuring references and spoilers to the episode released seventy-two hours previously.

Chris Noth, who plays, or at least played, Mr. Big in Sex and the City and And Just Like That until his untimely death after using a Peloton, is shown in the commercial, speaking to a Peloton instructor about going on another ride. As the bikes are shown, Ryan Reynold's voice over comes in saying, "And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive." Talk about a fast turn around time!

While the commercial was released in seventy-two hours, it was actually only put together in 48. Reynolds, after having "Peloton wife" in an ad for his Aviation Gin company, had been in contact with the head of Peloton's global marketing, Dara Treseder. "We've been talking to her for the past few weeks generally and when the episode hit, she reached out immediately. Luckily, we have some experience doing this, so the rest-over the last 48 hours-is history." This has to be some kind of record. The internet has joined in the joke of this hilarious ad. People have started tweeting out comments such as, "Peloton put this ad together faster than Carrie called 911."

Peloton put this ad together faster than Carrie called 911 #AndJustLikeThat https://t.co/neq0snuJA1 — Georgia Eather she/her (@GMay_) December 12, 2021

Even Jonah Hill took to Instagram to comment on the slow rate at which Carrie took to the phone.

Make sure you check out And Just Like That, currently streaming its first two episodes on HBO Max!