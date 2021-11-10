"Looking for the Jim to my Pam" try "Looking for the Ryan Reynolds to my Blake Lively."

The relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is absolute, highest tier couple goals. The famous and beautiful couple have maintained a strong relationship through the years. They are intent on raising their kids in the best way possible as was seen in Blake Lively's inspiring call out to the press to stop taking photographs of children. They support each others careers. They most importantly, in our opinion, take the time to raost each other on social media. There is a question everyone wants to ask when confronted with the most perfect couple in the universe: literally, how?

Normally the how is kept a secret, but the incredible Ryan Reynolds shared the true mechanics behind his successful relationship in an exclusive with ET. The movie star got quickly to the emotional drive that keeps his near ten year relationship on a strong track. "We don't take each other too seriously, but we're also friends...Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it.We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other...So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that." We are glad you have a buddy in that, too!

Reynolds has been incredibly busy this year. He starred in Free Guy, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and will soon be seen in the upcoming film Red Notice. After this exciting year, the star told ET he will be taking some time to spend with his awesome family. "For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me." Whatever he's doing, he should keep it up because his family life and relationships: *chef's kiss* incredible!

