Okay, so you probably wouldn't want to BE at this after party, but you DEFINITELY don't want to miss this new series!

Apple TV+ just launched the trailer for their upcoming new series The After Party, and it looks like a hilariously unmissable murder-mystery experience. There is a murder at a high school reunion. Xavier, a celebrity, is found dead, out on a cliff. Someone at the party killed him. The problem: Xavier was an a**hole, so most people probably wanted him dead. The trailer is already laugh-out-loud hilarious, so we are setting the bar very high for this upcoming comedic sensation. The star-studded cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, Illana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Chao, and Jamie Demetriou.



Streaming services seem to be engaged in an epic battle to see who can create the funniest murder show (which is a strange competition but an entertaining one none the less!) Hulu broke personal records with its original series Only Murders in the Building, but we would not be surprised to see The After Party give the show a run for its money. It is already starring comedy LEGEND Tiffany Haddish. She is both a hilarious comedian in her own right and an inspiration to many. She once said, "For any women trying to do comedy, I would suggest you do one thing every day towards your goal. First, you figure out what it is you want to accomplish. Don't be afraid to set a new goal every day, but every single day, do one thing towards your goal, and you will achieve it." We can't wait to see these comedy skill in action on The After Party.

The After Party will be out on Apple TV+ on January 28th, 2022.