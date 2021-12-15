Tristan Thompson has embroiled himself in another drama after allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian with his fitness trainer, and it seems like it's not ending anytime soon as court documents were recently released where the NBA star himself admitted his wrongdoings.

According to the docs obtained by the Daily Mail UK, the Los Angeles Clippers star conceded that his "hook up" with Maralee Nichols was longer than anyone expected as it lasted for months, and they slept with each other in hotels.

Thompson reportedly admitted his wrongdoings in the legal documents; he said they hooked up between December 2020 and March 2021. However, when they were in California, they didn't have sexual intercourse with each other.

The communication method between the two is via Snapchat, where the actor uses an account with the username "blkjesus00."

In the social media platform, the two reportedly discussed "where" and "what time" they would see each other for a hookup.

He said using Snapchat enables them to discreetly contact each other, as messages in the app will be automatically deleted. When either one tries to save a message to take a screenshot, the other user would be notified immediately.

The outlet noted that the issue of when and where the baby was conceived in the United States is crucial in the paternity case because Nichols wanted to sue him in California. In contrast, the NBA star wanted the case tackled in Houston, Texas, where child support is relatively cheaper.

In the new filing, Thompson set the record straight and revealed that they never had a "serious ongoing relationship," but rather, seeing each other "sporadically."

In addition, Nichols reportedly told him that she's been "involved with other athletes," and they had limitations.

READ NOW: OJ Simpson Finally 'a Free Man Now' After Spending Years Behind Bars; Here's What Happened [DETAILS]

Their interaction is limited to "consensual casual sex" only, and they never went out to have dinner dates, go to movies, travel, or any normalized relationship.

The NBA player also mentioned that Nichols constantly used the term "hook up" in the legal documents to describe their relationship, which he said is true.

If ever the child, which Maralee Nichols gave birth to a few weeks ago, was his, Thompson is sure that the only date of conception for the kid was March 13, 2021, his birthday.

Tristan Thompson Offered Maralee Nichols Money To Stay Quiet?

According to the alleged text messages obtained by Radar Online, the NBA star allegedly offered Maralee Nichols a whopping $75,000 to keep her mouth shut.

Thompson reportedly made it clear that he didn't want to be involved with the child's life.

He also gave a stern warning that he was retiring from the NBA and unemployed afterward.

"My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong," the message reportedly reads.

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Vineyard Feud Explored: What's The Latest On Estranged Couple's Legal Battle?