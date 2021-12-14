OJ Simpson spent years behind bars after being convicted in 2008. His controversial armed robbery case became contentious, and the media heavily covered it throughout his trial. Today, the former NFL star is finally free; what happened?

According to a representative for the Nevada State Police, as reported by TMZ Sports, the former Buffalo Bills player was discharged from parole this December.

The reason behind it is that Simpson was awarded good behavior credits that made him eligible to be free early, despite the parole expiring next year.

His attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, spoke to the Associated Press, saying the NFL athlete is "a completely free man now."

What Is OJ Simpson Up To After Being Released?

After getting out of jail, the outlet noted that Simpson has been spending his time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 74-year-old former NFL star reportedly loves to play golf in his free time and comments on NFL games using his Twitter account.

At the time of this writing, there is still no information on whether Simpson will leave the city to move to another place or not.

OJ Simpson's Controversial Case

The public anticipated the case of OJ Simpson over the years and even inspired a TV series titled "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story."

According to ABC News, the athlete was involved in a brutal double killing on the night of June 12, 1994.

His ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and a waiter named Ron Goldman were found to be stabbed to death at Simpson's home.

He was around Los Angeles in the evening when the crime took place but later took a flight to Chicago. Upon arriving in the city, he was questioned by the police immediately.

A few days later, the athlete was ordered to surrender himself, but he tried to escape using a white Ford Bronco with his friend Al Cowlings.

Police chased their vehicle around Southern California. The media covered it, and the live coverage amassed a total of 95 million people.

Simpson eventually gave up and surrendered himself to the authorities.

Regarding his armed robbery case, in 2007, Simpson, along with a group of men, barged into a hotel and casino in Las Vegas to steal what he claims was his own sports memorabilia.

He was later charged with kidnapping and armed robbery.

